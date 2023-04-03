Actor Amol Kolhe Reacts To Fake News Of His Marriage With Actress Amruta Khanvilkar

Marathi actor-politician Amol Kolhe is remembered for delivering impactful performances in various historical television series and films. He has worked in several Marathi-language dramas shows such as Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, Raja Shivchatrapati, Swarajya Janani Jijamata and Veer Shivaji, among others. Recently, the 42-year-old, known to not mince his words, took a dig at a newspaper publication for printing fake news of his marriage with actress Amruta Khanvilkar.

Amol shared the newspaper cut-out on Instagram, which has been gaining traction on the platform. The loosely-translated version of the newspaper headline reads, “Amol Kolhe will soon tie the knot with actress Amruta Khanwilkar.” The newspaper excerpt further states that MP-actor Amol Kolhe is head over heels in love with the Chandramukhi actress. Reportedly, the news has also become a topic of discussion in the film industry.

The newspaper also reports that Amol, who has been married to Ashwini Kolhe since 2007, will soon divorce his present partner and walk down the aisle with his new love, Amruta. To add fuel to the already bizarre news, the newspaper also added that Amol’s marriage to Amruta will prove beneficial in the actor’s political field. He might become a Deputy Chief Minister post his second marriage, the reason being the name Amruta is lucky for the Marathi actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Amol Kolhe (@amolrkolhe)

Amol, instead of getting furious, took a jibe at the newspaper publication through his witty caption. The article happened to publish on April 1, aka April Fool’s Day, which Amol aptly highlighted in his caption. He wrote, “I don’t know which paper this is but the creativity in the last line… what can I say? The lucky wife knew today was April 1st, or she would have had to arrange lunch at the editor’s place!” He also added the hashtag of April fools in his post.

The post has garnered plenty of responses from netizens. One user joked, “The news is awesome. The reporter will be honoured.” Another expressed their disapproval of the newspaper organisation and wrote, “People just cross the limits.” “Oh my God, April Fools should be celebrated but so seriously?” questioned another user.

On the work front, even after his foray into politics, Amol’s acting career has not taken a backseat. He is currently geared up to feature in a play, titled Shivputra Sambhaji, based on the life of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On the political front, Amol Kolhe is an MP from Maharashtra’s Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Read all the Latest Movies News here