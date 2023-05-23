Actor Appani Sarath's Scene Number 36 Malavika Veedu To Hit Cinemas On June 2

Actor Appani Sarath is going to essay the lead role in his next, Scene Number 36 Malavika Veedu, directed by Suresh Sopanam. Backed by Manju Suresh Films, Scene Number 36 Malavika Veedu will release on June 2. Actress Vamika Suresh will play the female lead in this movie.

The film will also feature an ensemble star cast of actors Kailash, Shashankan Mayyanad, Nirmal Palazhi, Hareesh Kanaran and others. Scene Number 36 Malavika Veedu is touted to be a humour and romantic action entertainer film. Hari G Nair is in charge of the editing while Sai Bala has composed the background score. Chandra Swamy is associated with Scene Number 36 Malavika Veedu as a cinematographer. Appani has not shared any details about this film on social media.

Appani Sarath will also act in the film Amala directed by Nishad Ebrahim. He has informed in an Instagram post that the release date of this film has been postponed to June 16 and will be released worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The movie was initially slated to release on May 19. Touted to be a psychological thriller, Amala also stars Anarkali Marikar, Srikant Murali and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. Abhilash Shankar will handle the cinematography and Noufal Abdullah is in charge of the editing of the film. Going by the teaser, Amala promises an intriguing plot. Check out the teaser here:

Besides Amala, Appani is also awaiting the release of his film Point Range as a producer and an actor. Directed by Sainu Chavakkadan, this film is slated to release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. The shooting of this film has taken place in Kozhikode, Goa and Pondicherry. Touted to be an action thriller film, it is currently in the post-production stage. Boney Asnar has penned the screenplay for the story written by Mithun Subran. Francis Jijo, Ajay Gopal and Aju Sajan have composed the songs for Point Range.

Appani had shared some of the pictures from Point Range on Instagram also. Take a look at the pics:

The actor wrote in the caption,” From PointRangePoint Range in theatres soon!" Colleagues and fans wished Appani for Point Range.