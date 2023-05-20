Actor Arulnithi-starrer Tamil Film Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’s Trailer Released

Think Music India has unveiled the trailer of actor Arulnithi’s upcoming Tamil film Kazhuvethi Moorkkan. Arulnithi plays the role of Moorkasamy, who can’t keep his aggression under control. The 2-minute 30-second trailer was released on May 19 and has garnered more than 4 million views.

The trailer shows that everyone in Moorkasamy’s village takes pride in their origin and caste, and says “saathi their saami" which translates to “caste is their god". The local politics also revolve around caste in the village. Moorkasamy is on the run from the police after he becomes an accused in a murder case.

Social media users appreciated the trailer and lauded Arulnithi’s choice. They also praised the glimpses of action shown in the trailer and D Imman’s music. Directed by SY Gowthama Raj, Kazhuvethi Moorkkan will release on May 26. The film also features actors Dushara Vijayan, Santhosh Prathap, Saya Devi, Munishkanth, Sarathlokith Sava, Rajasimman and Yaar Kannan. Produced by S Ambeth Kumar, Kazhuvethi Moorkkan has music by Sridhar.

Gowthama Raj shared more details about Kazhuvethi Moorkkan in an interview with The New Indian Express. He said that the title of this film is based on Arulnithi’s character name, Moorkasamy, and Kazhuvethi tree. He said that in districts like Ramanathapuram, every temple has a Kazhuvethi tree. This tree was used to execute the medieval capital punishment method. The director also shed light on the role of actress Dushara Vijayan who is playing the female lead. “She plays a bank employee and Arulnithi’s Moorkan is the son of the village’s former President and a farmer. In addition to the leads, Santosh Pratap plays a very important role in the film. He also added that Kazhuvethi Moorkkan has elements like romance, revenge, betrayal, and friendship.

Gowthama Raj last directed the film Raatchasi which was released on July 5, 2019. Produced by Goldmines Telefilms and Dream Warrior Pictures, the film was a hit at the box office.