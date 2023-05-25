Actor Arya's Daughter Ariana Turns Hairstylist For Her Father; Watch

These days the fans get to be a part of every aspect of their favourite stars’ lives, thanks to social media, which has played a crucial role in bringing together actors and their fans. Recently, the South star Arya dropped an adorable video with his daughter Ariana. In the clip, we can see the little munchkin giving her father a new look. The father and daughter duo can be seen twinning in white as they spend some quality time together.

Arya captioned the video on the photo-sharing app, “My Hairstylist for the audio launch of #katharbaashaendramuthuramalingam today my Baby @arianajofficial…It doesn’t get better than this !! @sayyeshaa @shhaheen." This endearing video is being loved by the netizens and has even gone viral on social media.

Arya and his better half Sayyesha have created an Instagram page in the name of their daughter Ariana. The couple has been sharing snippets of them enjoying a gala time with their little one on the handle.

The Tamil actor fell for his co-star Sayyesha back in 2016 during the shoot of their movie Ghajinikant. After dating for a couple of years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot back in 2019. Two years into the marital bliss, the couple welcomed their firstborn in 2021, a baby girl.

Arya will next star in M. Muthaiya Kathar Basha. The project is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on June 2. With Siddhi Idnani as the leading lady of the movie, Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Viji, and Adukalam Naren are playing pivotal roles in the film.

Touted to be an action-drama, Kathar Basha has been set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. Going by the reports, the movie will showcase how politicians are responsible for destroying the harmony of people on the basis of religion just for votes. Bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions in association with Zee Studios, the venture marks the first collaboration between Arya and Muthaiya.