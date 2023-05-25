CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Ties The Knot With Rupali Barua At The Age of 60; Pic Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Ties The Knot With Rupali Barua At The Age of 60; Pic Go Viral

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 20:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Ashish Vidyarthi with wife Rupali Barua. (Credits: Instagram)

Following their quiet court marriage, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua hosted a formal reception to celebrate their union.

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua from Assam in a close and intimate ceremony on Thursday. It was a court marriage, attended by their immediate family and close friends. The wedding was followed by a delightful get-together in the evening, marking the beginning of their journey as a married couple. Talking to the Times Of India about his wedding, the 60-year-old actor said: “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.” He shared that he wanted the ceremony to be just a “small family affair.” He said: “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.”

Rupali Barua, who hails from Guwahati, works at a fashion store in Kolkata. She described Ashish Vidyarthi as a “beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”

For the wedding, Rupali started getting ready at 6.30 AM. She wore a beautiful white mekhela and Ashish complemented her in a white and gold Mundu.

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in over 300 films in 11 languages. The accomplished actor has showcased his talent in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali cinema. He embarked on his acting career in 1986 and has since carved a prominent niche for himself.

RELATED NEWS

Ashish is known for his performance in Drohkaal, a critically acclaimed movie for which he received fame and he won prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995.

The talented actor is also famous for his remarkable performance as Ashutosh in 1942: A Love Story. His exceptional portrayal earned him accolades and appreciation from both critics and audiences alike. More of his films in which he enacted on includes Goodbye (2022), Kaun Pravin Tambe (2022), Helmet (2021), and Captain Khan (2018).

Prior to his marriage to Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi was previously wedded to Rajoshi Barua, an Indian actress, singer, and theatre artist. Rajoshi is the daughter of the yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

first published:May 25, 2023, 19:52 IST
last updated:May 25, 2023, 20:03 IST