Actor Avadhoot Gupte Shares Video Of Monkeys Entering His Home, Eating Bananas

Actor-singer-producer Avadhoot Gupte became a household name in Maharashtra with his famous talk show Khupte Tithe Gupte. Some of the viewers have slammed the actor for inviting mostly politicians as guests in the show. Regardless of the criticism, Avadhoot is again in the news and for a hilarious reason.

He has shared a clip on Instagram that shows two monkeys in his house stealing bananas. Avadhoot’s mother tries to scare them off but backs off when one of the monkeys stares at her. These animals are from the Borivali National Park, also known as Sanjay Gandhi National Park, as informed in the post by Avadhoot. The Khupte Tithe Gupte host wrote that he and his family are facing the monkey menace every day now.

As informed by him in the post, this problem has become unbearable, for the residents of Shri Krishna Nagar, Borivali. Avadhoot wrote that many residents have complained to the forest department. He feels assured that the police department will also take some steps to curb this problem. He wrote that this problem persisted some time back as well but is now posing serious problems to the residents for the past two months.

Actor Vikas Patil suggested that Avadhoot should always keep a bamboo stick in hand while facing the monkeys. Avadhoot laughed off this suggestion. Marathi playback singer Anandi Joshi hilariously wrote that the monkey in the video can identify the right place for bananas. She humorously added that they have kept the lids of all the food items open so that these animals don’t face any difficulty in stealing the food. Singer Shrinidhi Ghatate also enjoyed the clip and wrote that the efforts made by monkeys for stealing the bananas are fantastic.

Apart from this news, Avadhoot also dominated the spotlight, for his interview of actor and politician Dr Amol Kolhe. Avadhoot asked him various questions such as about the trolls that target him because he is an actor and a politician. Kolhe said that trolling on social media has become a serious issue. “It happens and consumes everyone," he added. He also took a stroll back the memory line and said that a senior actor had asked him to not play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.