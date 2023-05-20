CHANGE LANGUAGE
Actor Bandla Ganesh Accuses Makers Of Jr NTR’s Devara Lifting His Registered title

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 19:38 IST

Hyderabad, India

Devara will release worldwide on April 5, 2024.

According to actor Bandla Ganesh, he had registered the title Devara for his project and it was deleted because he forgot about it.

Jr NTR’s upcoming Telugu film, which was tentatively titled NTR 30, has been officially titled Devara. Jr NTR unveiled the first look of this film on May 19 and he looks every bit fierce in the poster.

But now, veteran actor Bandla Ganesh has alleged that Devara’s title has been lifted from his film. According to the actor, he had registered the title Devara for his project and it was deleted because he forgot about it. Bandla came up with another tweet after some time and wrote that he has no problem with his title being used for Jr NTR’s film. He referred to him as a “young tiger" and “his God".

The director and producer of NTR 30 are yet to react to these accusations by Bandla.

Bandla has been trolled by Jr NTR’s followers for his tweet. One of them mocked him and tweeted a laughing photograph of Prabhas.

Touted to be an action drama, Devara is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. The first look featured Jr NTR holding a blood-soaked spear and a pile of dead bodies lying below. Reportedly, many top technicians are working on the project, directed by Koratala Siva. Devara marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan also joined the sets of Jr NTR and Janhvi’s film. He will essay the role of the antagonist in his Telugu debut.

    Devara will release worldwide on April 5, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This film also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and director Kortala Siva after Janatha Garage.

    Besides Devara, Jr NTR has another film in the pipeline. He will be next seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame. It will mark the return of Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. There are reports about the female lead in this sequel till now. Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

