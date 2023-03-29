CHANGE LANGUAGE
Actor Chetan Kumar Criticises Karnataka Govt, MP Sumalatha For 'Wasting' Money On Ambareesh Memorial

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 19:25 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone of Ambareesh’s memorial last year.

According to Chetan, Sumalatha could have spent some of her own money for constructing Ambareesh’s statue.

Kannada actor Ambareesh’s fans felt proud when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for his memorial at Sree Kanteerava Studios last year. Within a year, the construction work of the memorial was finished and inaugurated on March 27. At the inauguration function, various dignitaries from cinema and politics including MP Sumalatha, who is Ambareesh’s wife, were present.

She got emotional at the inauguration and said that Ambareesh had never asked for help from anyone till his last breath. Now, actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has criticised Sumalatha and the Karnataka government for wasting taxpayers’ money on Ambareesh’s memorial. He wrote a post on Facebook that Sumalatha received 2 acres of land and Rs 12 crore from the Karnataka government for constructing Ambareesh’s memorial.

According to Chetan, Sumalatha could have spent some money from her assets worth Rs 23.4 crore for constructing Ambareesh’s statue. Chetan said that Sumalatha is being hypocritical for receiving the land and money on the behalf of someone who has never asked for help from anyone.

Chetan’s fans and other social media users agreed with what the actor. They appreciated him for having the courage to speak the truth. One of them wrote that the government should stop spending so many resources on actors. He said instead, that money should be diverted for the betterment of farmers, funding scientific initiatives and improving the working conditions of sewage workers.

One user commented that money can be used for giving increased salaries to soldiers as well. Another one stated that if the government really wishes to do something worthy for the film stars, then a building can be named after them but not more than that.

Till now, Sumalatha or any other politician from the Karnataka government has not responded to Chetan’s post.

