Actor Dev Mohan Surprises His Fans With New Look For Upcoming Film Parakramam

Sufiyum Sujatayum fame actor Dev Mohan is headlining a new movie named Parakramam, written and directed by Arjun Ramesh. The shooting of the movie started after the pooja ceremony which was held on Monday in Thirussar, Kerala. Since his modelling days, the actor has always been seen with a moustache and beard but for this movie, Dev Mohan has donned a clean shave look. The actor shared the photos of the ceremony from his Instagram which is now going viral.

In the pictures, it could be seen that the actor has decided to avoid a beard and moustache for this movie. This has surprised his fans as they never saw him in this look before. Some of them appreciated and showered their love while others wished him good luck for the movie. The shooting of the movie has already started at Chetana Studios in Thirussar.

Parakramam also stars Renji Panicker, Jeo Baby, Veyil movie fame actress Sona Olickal and Sangeetha in prominent roles. The makers released the poster of the movie two days back. The cinematography of the movie is done by Salu K Thomas while Kiran Das is doing the editing of the movie. The film is produced by Millenial Films. Musician Anoop Nirichan will be composing the music while Suhail M Koya will pen the lyrics.

Dev Mohan was last seen with actress Samantha Prabhu in her multilingual film Shaakuntalam. It was a historical romantic drama film which was written and directed by Gunasekhar. Samantha played the titular role of Shakuntala while Dev Mohan essayed the role of Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Dev gained recognition for his role in the movie Sufiyum Sujatayum, released in 2020. The film was written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. It featured Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in lead roles. It was a musical love story which revolved around the character Sujatha played by Aditi. The movie was produced by Vijay Babu while the music was given by M Jayachandran.