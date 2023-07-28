Actor Dhananjaya Praises Kousalya Supraja Rama In Theatre, Director Captures It On Camera

Kannada film Kousalya Supraja Rama has hit the big screens today and received excellent reviews from the audience. The film addresses the issues of patriarchy and misogyny and has won the hearts of the audience. It received praise from the celebrities in Kannada cinema as well including the actor Dhananjaya who is also popularly known as Daali by the fans.

Kousalya Supraja Rama’s director Shashank took the seat beside Dhananjaya in the theatre for a screening of the film. He was on cloud nine to see the actor connecting with every moment of this film and enjoying it. The director captured it on camera and shared a clip of it as well with News 8 Kannada Digital.

Daali loved every bit of this film and said that everyone including the children should watch Kousalya Supraja Rama. Daali also appreciated the acting prowess of the cast that includes Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and others. He also spoke highly of actor Nagabhushana.

Kousalya Supraja Rama revolves around Siddegowda (Rangayana Raghu) a male chauvinist who has regressive views regarding women. He also treats his wife (Sudha Belawadi) badly. Ram (Darling Krishna), their son, grows up watching his father and ends up becoming just like him. His life takes a turn when he meets Shivani (Brinda Acharya). Will he change for the sake of Shivani or not forms the premise of Kousalya Supraja Rama?

Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemass have produced this film. Shashank, the director of this film, has talked about it with the portal OTT play. He said, “Kousalya Supraja Rama’s tagline is ‘Tale of a Real Man’ and by this, we do not mean moustache-twirling machismo or bravado. This is a film that explores what a real man should be like from the perspective of women. In terms of emotions, Kousalya Supraja Rama will define a man." According to him, the beauty of the film is the familiarity of this story. Shashank further said that the story has been put together from instances that happen in day-to-day life in society.