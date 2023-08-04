Actor Dhananjaya To Have A Never-seen-before Role In Thothapuri: Chapter 2?

Kannada actor Dhananjaya’s film Thothapuri: Chapter 2 is creating a lot of buzz among fans. In the film, directed by Vijayprasad, Dhananjaya will play the role of a businessman named Narayan Pillai. As per reports, this film will revolve around the lifestyle, love story, and other aspects of Narayan Pillai’s life. Dhananjaya will be seen in a never-before-seen role. Reportedly, he is going to don three-four looks in Thothapuri: Chapter 2. Dhananjaya’s character will be that of a different shade than his already-essayed ones. As per reports, makers have ensured that Thothapuri: Chapter 2 remains a family film so that it can appeal to a wider section of the audience.

In the first part Thothapuri: Chapter 1, Dhananjaya’s character did not have a significant share of screen time. It was only a cameo role. Actors Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva played the lead roles. Now, besides Dhananjaya, Jaggesh and Suman Ranganathan’s characters are going to have prime importance in Thothapuri: Chapter 2.

Backed by producer Suresh KA, the film’s team is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of Thothapuri: Chapter 2. Makers are generating a buzz around this film with its songs. They dropped the first track named Modala Male on July 10. Hrudaya Shiva has penned the lyrics, while Arun Andrew has composed the music for this melodious number. Sanjith Hedge has provided the vocals to this song. It has garnered more than 1 lakh views.

Modala Male has struck a chord with the audience and they particularly loved the voice of Sanjith Hegde. One of the listeners also commented that he would love to watch the on-screen chemistry between Dhananjaya and Suman Ranganathan. Some users have also admired Arun Andrew’s music. As per reports, Thothapuri: Chapter 2 will release on August 11. Thothapuri: Chapter 2’s teaser and trailer have not been unveiled yet.