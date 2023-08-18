Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan's Upcoming Film Starts Rolling In Ernakulam

Promising Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, after his recent film Jailer, has collaborated with director Vinay Jose for his upcoming project. According to reports, the film started rolling with a pooja ceremony that was organised at Kakkand Youth Hostel, Ernakulam.

The film features the Ordinary movie actress Shritha Sivadas as the female lead, along with Dhyan Sreenivasan. Apart from them, the movie also stars the superhero film Minnal Murali actor Vasisth Umesh in the pivotal role, along with Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Kendy Zirdo, Prashant Alexander, and Anish Gopal in the supporting roles. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced jointly by Sandeep Narayan, Prem Abraham and Piyush Thomas under the banner of Good Angle Films in association with Nextel Studios and Kriya Film Corporation.

Reports suggest that Dhyan Sreenivasan has also penned down the story of the movie, along with its dialogue and screenplay. The music for the film is composed by Shankar Sharma, while the lyrics are written by Manu Manjith. Rojo Thomas is in charge of the camera. The editing, costume and makeup will be handled by Kannan Mohan, Vipin Omanassery, Sajith Vithura and Ashwathi Girish respectively.

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s much-awaited film Jailer, directed by Sakir Madathi, hit the theaters on Friday and is garnering positive reviews. The movie is a period thriller and revolves around an incident that took place in 1956-57. The film has been backed by NK Muhammad under the banner of Golden Village. It also features Divya Pillai as the female lead, along with Manoj K Jayan, Sreejith Ravi, Nawaz Vallikun, Binu Adimali, Unni Raja, Jayaprakash, BK Baiju, Shashankan, Tiju Mathew, Shanthakumari and Ansi Vineesha in the supporting roles. As per reports, the film has been screened in 85 theatres in Kerala today.

The actor currently has back-to-back movies in his pipeline. He will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, directed jointly by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora. He also has director Sanjith Chandrasenan’s upcoming thriller movie Thrayam in his pipeline.