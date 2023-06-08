Actor Dileesh Pothan Joins Director Ranjan Pramod For Riveting Dark Thriller O Baby

Dileesh Pothan will headline the Malayalam film O Baby alongside actors Raghunath Paleri, Athulya, Haniya Nafisa, Saji Soman, and Shinu Shyamalan. Ranjan Pramod has written and directed this movie. Bhavana Studios unveiled the trailer of this movie on June 6 and it has garnered more than 2,00,000 views till now.

The trailer showcases three young adults walking through a plantation, accompanied by a cover of the Asha Bhosle-Kishore Kumar duet Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam. In the middle of the song, the audience gets to see the romantic equation between two of these adults. However, problems arise when their family members get to know about this relationship.

They resort to violence as well. The woman’s grandfather says at one point, “No matter how good a tree is, if it leans onto the roof, what other choice than to cut off." It shows that the elders are not willing to accept this relationship. The trailer ends after highlighting the theme of the couple’s relentless struggle for survival.

Viewers loved the trailer but Dileesh’s followers were disappointed that he has not directed this movie. Saji Soman’s fans are also excited about this film. Backed by Colour Pencil Films, Pakal Films, and Turtle Vine Productions, O Baby will release on June 9. Arun Chalil is in charge of the cinematography, and Samjith Mohamed has handled the editing of the film. Lijin Bambino has scored the original background score and Varun Krishna and Pranav Das have composed the songs. The trailer has been garnering views, achieving 250K views already on YouTube.

On the work front, Dileesh last acted in the movie Kolambi, written and directed by Rajeev Kumar. Backed by Nirmalyam Cinema, Kolambi was released on April 7 and the viewers loved this film for its subject. Meanwhile, O Baby’s director Ranjan Pramod is making a comeback in the films after 6 years.

He last directed the movie Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu which was the winner of the 2018 Kerala State Film Award. This movie received the prize for being the best film with popular appeal and aesthetic value. Nakshathra Manoj also bagged the Kerala State Film Award award under the Best Child Artist female category.