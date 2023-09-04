Actor-director G. Marimuthu Shares How His Famous Dialogue 'Hey Indamma' Came Into Ethirneechal

Tamil series Ethirneechal has cemented its place as one of the most popular soap operas on Sun TV, with every character in the show enjoying immense popularity and fan love. Among these characters, Aadhimuthu Gunasekara, portrayed by director G. Marimuthu, has carved out a special niche in the hearts of viewers. Recently, in a media interaction, the actor shed light on how his role and dialogue in the show have garnered immense popularity, sparking a viral sensation.

Aadhimuthu Gunasekara’s unique dialogue delivery and distinctive body language have struck a chord with the audience. In particular, a dialogue in which he addresses the girls with a casual “Hey, Indamma" has taken the internet by storm and is currently trending. In a recent interview, actor G. Marimuthu shared the intriguing backstory behind this viral dialogue.

The actor revealed, “I hail from Theni district, where there is limited access to bus facilities. Speaking in the Madurai dialect comes naturally to me. Director V. Thiruselvam gave me creative freedom in this series. After a week of shooting for Ethirneechal, there was a scene where actress Haripriya Isai, who plays Nandhini Kathirvel, was in the kitchen. My line was simply asking her to make coffee. However, I accidentally blurted out, ‘Hey, Indamma, make me some coffee.’ The dialogue, which I mistakenly delivered, became unexpectedly popular. It turns out my father often used this phrase. He’s a farmer, and when he hires women to work in the fields, he’d say, ‘Hey Indamma, come here, Natu Nadu.’ G. Marimuthu further shared, “When I saw the response, I felt the same way—it just happened naturally. This dialogue was never planned or discussed; it just flowed."

G. Marimuthu is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Tamil entertainment industry. His career began as a director with the 2008 film Kannum Kannum, and he subsequently ventured into other projects, including Pulivaal in 2014, all while making his mark as an actor in supporting roles.

Regarding Ethirneechal, it has earned its place as one of the standout Tamil-language drama television series of 2022. The show features an ensemble cast including Madhumitha H., Kaniha, Priyadarshini Neelakandan, and Haripriya Isai in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Sun Entertainment and Thiruselvam Theatres, the series is written and directed by V. Thiruselvam. Ethirneechal made its debut on February 7, 2022, on Sun TV and is also available for streaming on Sun NXT. It has reportedly become the second most-watched Tamil series internationally.