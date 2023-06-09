Actor-Director Raghava Lawrence Thanks Prabhas For Playing Ram In Adipurush

South superstar Prabhas is all set to star in the upcoming film Adipurush, which is scheduled for June 16 release. The recently released trailer of the movie in multiple languages has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation.

Raghava Lawrence, a popular Tamil actor, choreographer, and director, shared a special message on his social media expressing his wishes to the entire Adipurush team. He thanked Prabhas for portraying the role of Rama and becoming a pan-Indian star, as reaching out to today’s generation with the epic Ramayana is a significant accomplishment. He concluded his message with prayers for the movie’s immense success using the hashtag #HareRam.

Raghava Lawrence expressed gratitude to Prabhas for undertaking a film based on the Ramayana, highlighting the significance of the timeless story of Ram and Ravana resonating with today’s younger generation. Adipurush is set to bring the epic tale of the Ramayana back to the big screens. It is noteworthy that Prabhas previously worked with Raghava Lawrence in the 2012 Telugu movie Rebel, where he played the lead role under Lawrence’s direction and writing.

Following his appearance in the movie Rudhran, Raghava Lawrence has recently completed the shooting of Chandramukhi 2. He is currently engaged in the production of Adhigaram, Durga, and Jigarthanda Double X. These projects are in the works for the talented actor and filmmaker.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has Prabhas as Raghava (Rama), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavana), and Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Seetha), the female lead. The film also features Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in significant roles.

The music was composed by Ajay Atul and Sachet Parampara, while the background score is a collaboration between Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara. With its grand theatrical release scheduled for June 16, ‘Adipurush’ is expected to witness the return of Prabhas, known for his role in ‘Baahubali,’ to the box office with a bang.

Rebel was re-released on October 15th, 2022 in the Telugu states and other parts of the world. This re-release is planned as a part of the pre-birthday celebrations of Prabhas, who turned 43 on October 23rd last year.