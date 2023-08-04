Actor Duniya Vijay Starts Dubbing For Kannada Film Bheema, Shares Video On Instagram

Duniya Vijay delighted his fans by unveiling the first-look teaser of his upcoming film Bheema. In the movie, he takes on the title role under the direction of Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda. Bheema is reportedly a thrilling heist-action film, marking Vijay’s second venture as a director and lead actor following his debut in Salaga. The release date for Bheema is yet to be announced.

Currently, Vijay is engaged in the dubbing process, putting in long hours at music director Charan Raj’s studio. A glimpse of this work has been shared through a video, showcasing the composition of the song “Bad Boys on the Street". This indicates the attention to detail and the artistic endeavours being poured into the film’s production.

Duniya Vijay, who returned to direction after the movie Salaga has been making waves with the teaser and first look of Bheema. As per reports, the RX 100 bike seen in the picture has been custom-prepared for the movie, adding to the excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

In Bheema, Duniya Vijay is stepping away from his old image to portray a unique character, aiming to deliver a meaningful message to society. After regaining his stardom with the movie Salaga, Vijay appears to have crafted a distinct storyline for Bheema, setting it apart from his previous work. His debut directorial film also introduces several new artists, attracting attention from the industry and creating buzz among audiences.

Duniya Vijay said in an interview that he has been actively involved both behind and in front of the camera in recent days. His assistants, Mahesh and Veer, support him when he acts. He credits his entire technical team as his greatest strength. He considers directing akin to a mother’s role, balancing and managing everything for the project. His aim is to create a good movie by blending a social message with commercial elements. Additionally, he expressed that the heroine’s role complements his own, adding depth to the film’s narrative.