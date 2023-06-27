Actor H. Anand, Defrauded In Property Scheme, Loses Rs 18.5 Lakh

Kannada actor Anand, better known as Master Anand, has found himself making headlines recently, but not for his usual movie projects. This time, the actor has become the victim of a deceitful act involving land dealings. It has been revealed that a group of master planners duped Anand out of a staggering sum of approximately Rs 18.50 Lakh in a land deal. The incident reportedly occurred between September 2020 and October 2021, and Anand wasted no time in filing a formal complaint against the perpetrators.

The complaint was lodged against the Multi Leap Ventures Company at Chandra Layout Station, marking a significant turn of events for the renowned actor. The complaint was filed in the name of Sudheer S, the proprietor of Multi Leap Ventures Private Limited and his assistant, Manika K M.

He was looking for land to buy and visited a plot in Ramasandra village, Kommaghatta, at Mane during his shoot. He liked the plot and asked to buy it. Dealers Multi Leap Ventures showed him a plot of 200 feet in Ramasandra and mentioned the loan facility to buy the land. As per the purchase agreement of Rs 70 lakh, Anand paid Rs 18.50 lakh in four instalments between September 2020 and November 2020. The property he was buying was in the name of his wife, Yashasvini.

During this process, the plot was sold to someone else as well. When Master Anand inquired about it, the dealer did not respond with clarity. After that, there was no response from them, and they have not returned the money that Anand deposited in advance.

He filed an FIR against the party. The police filed a case under various sections of the IPC and the Banning of Regulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019. They have launched an investigation, which is going on against the fraud party.

Anand is a renowned actor, movie director, and television presenter. A big name in the Kannada industry, he debuted as a child actor in Kannada cinema. Apart from acting, he is seen actively participating, in reality shows as well, as he was one of the favourite contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 and also the winner of the reality show Dancing Star 2. He won many awards, among which he received the Karnataka State Award for best child actor. Some of his notable works include Gauri Ganesha, Kindari Jogi, Camphorada Gombe, and Motherless Home.