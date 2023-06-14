Actor Harish Peradi Wraps Shooting For Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Valibaan

Harish Peradi, the talented Malayalam actor, recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film Malaikottai Valibaan, starring the legendary Mohanlal. In a heartfelt social media post, Peradi expressed his admiration for Mohanlal and shared a memorable moment from his last day on set.

As a token of appreciation, Peradi presented Mohanlal with a white and gold veshti, symbolising their camaraderie and the completion of their respective roles in the film. The news of Peradi’s successful completion of filming has generated excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release of “Malaikottai Valibaan."

In the post, Harish Peradi said that he worked with the school of acting for six months. He described working with Mohanlal as a “colorful chapter in (his) acting career" and called him a “legendary actor." Peradi also made a heartfelt remark about the respect that the two performers, as well as their characters, had for one another.

Mohanlal will play a wrestler in Malaikottai Valibaan. The fact that the movie is a period drama adds to the intrigue of an already interesting premise. The film was primarily filmed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Vidyut Jamnwal, Sonali Kulkarni, Manikandan Achari, Kadha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Rajiv Pillai, and comedian Danish Sait also appear in the movie.

The Lijo Jose {elliserry directed movie is now under production at the Gokulam Studios in Chennai and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of this month. The film’s post-production work is anticipated to take another five months, and the producers hope to release it around Christmas.

Along with Max Lab Cinemas, Amen Movie Monastery, and Century Films, the movie is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production company established by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John. Prashant Pillai composed the soundtrack, and Madhu Neelakandan is in charge of the film’s cinematography.