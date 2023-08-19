Actor Jaffer Sadiq Recalls Getting A Special Gift From Rajinikanth during Shooting Of Jailer

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer continues to set the screens ablaze all over the country. The film has been creating records with its massive success at the box office. Recently, an actor from Jailer’s cast, Jaffer Sadiq, shared his experience of working with the superstar.

Jaffer plays the role of Dokinath, one of the members of Rajinikanth’s gang, in the film. The two were seen sharing the screen in an important scene. Talking to an online media platform, Jaffer Sadiq said that he asked Rajinikanth for his sunglasses, which he wore in the film.

Jaffer said, “When I saw the glasses that Rajinikanth was wearing in an action scene on Jailer’s sets at a location in Rajasthan, I thought I should ask for it.”

At that moment Rajinikanth was sitting on a chair and reading a book, Jaffer said.

“Should I just ask the production and tell them, because it’s not mine, I rented it,” Rajinikanth replied to the request of Jaffer.

Before the shooting of their Rajasthan schedule was going to conclude, Rajinikanth called Jaffer and said that he had informed the production team and the specs will reach him soon.

This was Jaffer Sadiq’s birthday present from Rajinikanth.

Jaffer Sadiq made his debut in the film industry with the Tamil film Vikram, in 2022. The film featured Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jaffer is also a professional dancer and choreographer. He has done shows like Kings of Dance in 2016, where he was a finalist. Jaffer also showcased his dancing talent in the dance show Ungalil Yaar Prabhu Deva 2, he was a runner-up. He was also seen in another dance show called Jodi Number One.

Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mirna Menon and Sunil. The film also has cameo appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and produced by Sun Pictures. According to latest reports, Jailer has crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore, and is on its way to collect 500 crore worldwide.