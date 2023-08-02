Actor Jai Joins The Cast Of Vijay's Next Film, Director Venkat Prabhu To Start Shooting Soon

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to enthral his fans with his upcoming film, Thalapathy 68, directed by the talented Venkat Prabhu. As anticipation builds for the movie, Thalapathy Vijay recently took a break from his hectic career in movies and embarked on a well-deserved vacation before venturing into the world of politics.

Thalapathy 68 is expected to feature an ensemble cast of multiple stars, with actor Jai playing a significant role in the film. It won’t be the first time that Jai shares the screen with Vijay, as he previously portrayed Vijay’s younger brother in the movie Bhagavathi.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen portraying the character of a senior CBI head officer, leading a team of skilled criminal investigators in the film. In addition to that, actor Jai might play his on-screen brother and crime-solving partner. Though the casting details are yet to be officially confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting an update from the director, who has hinted at making the announcement very soon.

Thalapathy 68, which is a tentative title for the film, will be directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for his quirky and stylish entertainers. The movie will be produced by AGS Entertainment, the production banner behind the blockbuster film Bigil. The film holds great significance as it marks AGS Entertainment’s 25th project and also marks the first-ever collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Adding to the excitement, the film’s music will be composed by the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja.

While fans were eagerly waiting for an update on Thapapathy 68, they were disappointed when Venkat Prabhu recently announced Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu which will be produced by him. Venkat assured them that news about Thalapathy 68 would be shared on social media soon, keeping the excitement alive.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently preparing to start shooting for Thalapathy 68 next year. Before that, his fans eagerly await the release of his movie Leo, directed by the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo is all set for a grand release on October 19 in theatres, and fans can hardly wait to witness their favourite actor in action on the big screen.