Actor Jawhar Nassar Praises Thalapathy Vijay's Grit For Shooting In Freezing Cold For Leo

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly counting down the days to the release of his highly anticipated film, Leo, directed by the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj. The modern gangster flick, which has been generating buzz since its announcement, is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 19.

Leo boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Mysskin, and Gautham Menon, among others. Adding to the film’s allure is the inclusion of Jawahar Nassar, the brother of veteran Tamil actor Nassar, in a prominent role.

In a recent interview following the completion of the Leo shoot, Jawahar Nassar couldn’t help but shower praise on Thalapathy Vijay for his unwavering dedication and hard work. Nassar shared an anecdote from the shoot, highlighting Vijay’s commitment. One particular scene, originally scheduled to be filmed in Kodaikanal, was later shifted to Kashmir, involving a massive crew of over 1,000 people. During this demanding shoot in freezing temperatures, Thalapathy Vijay, wearing just a T-shirt, delivered a remarkable performance despite the biting -10 degrees Celsius weather. Nassar marvelled at Vijay’s professionalism, stating, “He nailed it."

Witnessing Vijay’s relentless commitment firsthand, Jawahar Nassar expressed his deep respect for the actor and acknowledged his raw intensity and extraordinary work ethic.

The makers of Leo, in June, treated fans to the first song of the film, titled Naa Ready, on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. The music, composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravinchander, and sung by Vijsya, received an enthusiastic response from fans. The song’s lyrics were penned by Vishnu Edavan.

According to media reports, another song from the movie is set to be released next week, building anticipation among Vijay’s dedicated fan base. The film’s music launch party is scheduled for September 30.

Leo is produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, with co-production by Jagdish Palanisamy. Manoj Paramahamsa handled the cinematography. The film will be released worldwide in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.