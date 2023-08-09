Actor Jayaram Dubs For Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost, Marks His Entry In Kannada Films

Anticipation has been steadily building for Dr Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Ghost, ever since its initial poster release. Enthusiastic fans eagerly await the movie’s arrival, celebrating every piece of news that surfaces about the highly anticipated project.

The initial teaser of the film has ignited tremendous excitement. In this teaser, Shivrajkumar portrays the character of Big Daddy, delivering a powerful and impactful dialogue. The dialogues are not only impressive but also complemented by captivating visuals, promising a visually immersive experience for the audience.

Director Srinivas, having completed various other aspects of the film’s production, is currently engrossed in the dubbing process. What adds an interesting twist to this process is that Jayaram, the film’s lead actor, is taking on the task of dubbing his lines in Kannada for the very first time.

In a noteworthy move, Jayaram, who hails from Kerala, is stepping into the realm of Kannada cinema and personally lending his voice to his character in the film. Despite his native language being Malayalam, he has shown remarkable dedication by taking the initiative to learn Kannada and dub his dialogues.

Reflecting on his involvement in the film, Jayaram shared, “Shiva Rajkumar and I share a long-standing association. Our annual meetings as brand ambassadors for the same jewellery brand often led to discussions about cinema. In 2019, Shivanna suggested the idea of my entry into Kannada cinema. I embraced the concept, initially considering a cameo. Yet, Shivanna insisted on a significant character for my Sandalwood debut. This aspiration materialized about six months ago with Srinivas ‘Ghost.'"

Apart from Jayaram, Anupam Kher is also set to make his mark in Kannada cinema through Shiva Rajkumar’s much-anticipated pan-India project, Ghost. Director Srinivas shed light on Kher’s character, revealing, “Anupam sir’s role is of paramount importance, surpassing that of a mere guest appearance. He embodies a pivotal character that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Shiva Rajkumar throughout the film. His role serves as a key element in steering the movie toward its potential sequel, a concept we are currently exploring. His character acts as a vital link."

Ghost is a high-budget action thriller, and reports suggest that the absence of a female lead is due to the film’s focused narrative on a specific event. This focused approach restricts deviations in the storyline, allowing for a tightly woven screenplay.