Actor Karthik Jayaram’s Partner Aparna Samanta Appears In His Birthday Video

Kannada actor Karthik Jayaram celebrated his 44th birthday on May 1 and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram yesterday (May 21). His partner Aparna Samanta was also seen in this video. Karthik thanked everyone for giving their time to make his birthday special. Tagging Samanta, the actor wrote that this wouldn’t have happened without two months of dedicated effort. “This is truly Special Swt️," Karthik wrote in the caption. The video shows him having a gala time with everyone at the party, while fans wished him the best for the future.

Initially, Karthik and Aparna denied their relationship for many years. But, now they have made their relationship public and keep sharing pictures on Instagram. In a recent Instagram post, the designer thanked Karthik for everything and wished him on his birthday. She wrote that the moments and memories they have created together made her love life. “I appreciate and love everything you do for me. ️Thank You Again ”.

On the work front, Karthik is looking forward to the upcoming film IRavan directed by Ram Ranga. Anand Audio unveiled the trailer of this movie on May 19 which received a positive response from the audience. It shows a blast at a political rally which is then followed by the entry of Mithun Chakravarti (Karthik). IRavan’s glimpse then shows Karthik doing a lot of action sequences as well. Dr Niranthara Ganesh has produced this film under the banner of Nirantara Productions. S.Pradeep Varma has composed music for the lyrics penned by Hari Santosh and Santosh Venky. Vivek and Adhvithi Shetty have also acted in this film

Fans loved the trailer of IRavan but were sad that this will be his last Kannada film, which he revealed in the Instagram post. The actor has not revealed why this will be his last Kannada movie.

Karthik last acted in the film O Pushpa I Hate Tears directed by Dinkar Kapur. This film released on February 28, 2020, failed to perform well at the box office.