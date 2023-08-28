Actor Kavin Joins Hands With Directed Elan For His Untitled Next

Kavin is a popular actor in the Tamil film industry. He has been a part of some of the most exciting projects. He is among the few actors who have made a successful transition from TV to the silver screen. Kavin made his Kollywood debut with the film Sathriyan in 2017. He was introduced as a lead in the 2019 film Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma. After that, he also acted as a lead in films like Lift and Dada. Recently, he also made his OTT debut with Akash Vani, which received a positive response from the audience. Now, there has been news that Kavin will soon be seen in an untitled film directed by Elan T. The film’s music will be by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The hit duo Elan-Yuvan Shankar Raja will be back for an exciting project. Earlier in 2020, it was announced that Harish Kalyan would be playing the lead role in the film. There were no developments regarding the project for a long time. There were rumours that the film had been shelved. Now, the makers have announced the project with their new lead, Kavin.

The news was officially announced by Kavin on social media. He posted a picture with Elan and Yuvan Shankar. He captioned it, “The universe falls in love with stubborn heart – JM Storm. Anybody who knows me personally will know how special this is for me. Thank you Yuvan sir. Thank you Elan."

Along with the announcement, the team has also revealed that they will be unveiling the title poster today, that is August 28, at 6 PM. The film is backed by two production houses, Rise East Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film and expecting a full-on entertainer from the team.

Recently, Kavin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Monicka David. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends.