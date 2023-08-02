Actor Kishore Kumar G Supports Kajol Over Her 'Uneducated Political Leaders' Remark

Actress Kajol dominated the headlines sometime back when she said in an interview that we have political leaders who do not have an educational background. The actress was subjected to incessant remarks even though she had not named any political party. Several people also supported the actress including Kannada actor Kishore Kumar G.

He shared a post on Instagram and wrote his opinions both in Kannada and English. He wrote, “Kajol had to apologise for saying that education is important for building a healthy society…So does it mean that education is not important?? Should we close down all the schools and colleges in this country and send our kids to Whatsapp University? What I fail to understand is, why her words prick the Bhakthas of a MA, BA (You understand the chronology) double degree holder."

Social media users came up with mixed reviews to this comment and one of them mocked the actor for supporting a particular ideology. Kishore’s followers replied to the user that their actor is talking about the same issue, the lack of education that the user has while expressing his opinion. Another commented that he is an ardent fan of Kishore and feels happy that he is aware of what’s happening in society.

A social media user also wrote that being educated doesn’t mean having adequate literacy as well. According to the user, education means having the power to discern lies from the truth and that is not taught in the schools. Kishore has now changed the privacy settings of the comment section and comments have been limited.

Kishore has also not replied to any comment.

Kishore Kumar G has been quite active and raised his voice against the boycott culture prevalent in Bollywood as well. Earlier in January, shared a snippet of a news article and pointed out that the boycott culture is nothing but akin to hooliganism only. He wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, “It’s a failure of the governments that they can’t ensure the safety of a business or an industry in the world’s biggest democracy. Even so, an atmosphere of fear has been created where people from the film industry are not talking, which is a shame on the government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order."

Besides opinions on social issues, Kishore has been a step ahead in his acting career as well. He acted in the upcoming web series The Hunt for Veerappan.