Actor Nagarjuna Gets A Brand New Kia EV6 Electric Car; Know Its Price

South star Nagarjuna, known for his remarkable acting skills, has recently garnered attention, but not for his films or upcoming projects. He has made headlines for purchasing a new car – the Kia EV6, one of the finest electric vehicles available in the country. The news was shared on Facebook by the car’s dealership. They posted a picture of Nagarjuna receiving the car at his residence. This also highlights Nagarjuna’s interest in adopting an eco-friendly mode of transportation by supporting the use of electric vehicles.

The Facebook page, CAR Kia 36 Jubilee Hills & Gachibowli, shared a delightful picture of Nagarjuna and his wife, actress Amala Akkineni taking delivery of their new Kia EV6. The caption contained a congratulatory message for the couple on their new buy, acknowledging their wise and sustainable choice for the future of mobility. The picture showcased Nagarjuna and Amala receiving their stylish white Kia EV6.

The Kia EV6 presents a captivating design that effortlessly merges elegance with futuristic aesthetics. Its sleek and aerodynamic silhouette is visually striking.

The new car is equipped with a single 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing an impressive maximum driving range of 528 kilometres (km) as per the WLTP cycle. The EV6’s battery is capable of ultra-fast charging, allowing for an additional range of 100 kilometres in just 4.5 minutes.

The battery is powered by a single motor unit, generating 350 Nm of torque and 225 Bhp (brake horsepower). Kia claims that the EV6 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.5 seconds, showcasing its impressive performance capabilities. The Kia EV6 is priced at Rs 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom) as a starting point, ranging up to Rs 70 lakh.

Nagarjuna’s last films, Wild Dog and The Ghost, despite generating significant interest and positive impressions through their trailers and teasers, turned out to be disappointing to the audience.

According to reports, Nagarjuna has reportedly approved a script from director Ajay Bhupathi, known for his work on the film RX100. An official announcement regarding their collaboration is anticipated to be made soon. Before this, there were talks of a project between Nagarjuna and writer Prasanna Kumar, but that plan was eventually cancelled.