Actor Nithiin Looks Uber Cool In 1st Look Poster Of Vakkantham Vamsi's EXTRA

Actor Nithiin is currently occupied with his upcoming film EXTRA, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, who was previously a writer. The movie categorised as an action entertainer, has already finished around 60% of its filming, as per reports. Actress Sreeleela is starring as the female lead in this big-budget Telugu film.

The makers have revealed the film’s first-look poster, captivating the audience and ensuring an exciting experience. In the poster, Nithiin appears in a not-seen-before appearance, sporting thick hair and a beard, exuding a serious expression on his face. Another still in the poster showcases the actor in a serene demeanour without a beard.

The poster reveals even more intriguing elements, with the background showcasing script papers from a specific scene and a visible clapboard in the front. Fans must be pleasantly surprised by the actor’s transformation. The film titled EXTRA with the tagline “Ordinary Man" instantly sparks curiosity. Nithiin’s role as a junior artist is something completely new and unseen before.

During the film’s launch, director Vakkantham Vamsi assured that EXTRA will be a complete entertainer. He described it as a character-driven script that would take the audience on a thrilling rollercoaster ride, promising to surprise them with its twists and turns.

The film’s music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj. It is being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner, in association with Aditya Movies and Entertainments & Ruchira Entertainments. Additional details will be revealed shortly. EXTRA is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 23, 2023. Fans can look forward to experiencing it on the big screen.

Indeed, Nithiin and Vakkantham’s collaboration in 2020 with Bheeshma was a massive success, and it also contributed to Rashmika Mandanna’s career growth, establishing her as a successful actress. With their new project, there are high hopes that the film will have a similar positive impact on its female lead, Sreeleela. Sreeleela is currently on a successful streak and is anticipated to become the next popular actress in Telugu cinema. Her impressive lineup of high-profile films further adds to the excitement surrounding her career.