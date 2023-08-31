Actor-Politician Jaggesh Matches Steps With His Little Grandson; Video Goes Viral

Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh Shivalingappa is a known face in the Kannada film industry. He is a Rajya Sabha MP and Spokesperson for BJP in Karnataka. Recently, he posted an entertaining video on social media, featuring his grandson Arjun. It has also sparked rumours of the little boy’s entry into the film industry. From the video posted, it looks like Arjun is shooting a song sequence. Arjun can be seen attempting to dance to the steps, taught to him by a choreographer. Jaggesh too can be seen dancing beside him. When the music stops, the crowd and the background dancers can be seen cheering and applause. Little Arjun looked shy and could be seen embracing his granddad.

Jaggesh wrote in Kannada in the caption, which when translated reads, “Featuring my beloved grandson, Arjuna, in the Kalyanam movie, produced by my brother, Komal. Filming as a grandfather with him gave me joy. Children are the image of God. May God bless him. Good Night.”

Previously, the proud grandfather shared a reel on Instagram that featured his grandchildren. He looked extremely happy as he played and posed with them candidly. The snippet also featured Arjun. Jaggesh captioned the video, “A house with kids is Mantralaya. Kids when they say Grandpa, makes the heart very emotional. They find love in everything, just like an emotion-filled song.”

One user commented in the clip, “Home is Mantralaya and children are Raya’s grace and ambassadors. Isn’t it true? Let people learn the joy of the meaning of a family by seeing you.” A fan commented, “Sir Big Fan of you Sir. You made my childhood fun and awesome. Love From Maharashtra.” “This is so cute sir. Such adorable kids. You are blessed with a beautiful family”, wrote another fan.

Jaggesh made his debut as an actor in 1983 with the movie Ibbani Karagithu, which starred actors like Anant Nag and Lakshmi. After a decade, he got his first lead role in 1993 in the Upendra-directorial, Tharle Nan Maga. Over a span of 40 years of his filmy career, he has worked in movies like Super Nan Maga, Server Somanna, Bevu Bella, Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, Vaastu Prakaara and Neer Dose. Because of his popularity, unique manner of acting and comic timing, he is also known as Navarasa Nayaka