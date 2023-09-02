Actor Ravi Teja 'Tokyofied' With His Family; Check Their Japan Diaries

Ravi Teja is currently on a much-needed vacation with his family. The actor is exploring the streets of Japan. He has been sharing glimpses from his vacation on social media. In one of the pictures, Ravi looks dashing in his casual outfit. For the day, he donned a grey T-shirt and black track pants. He accessorised his look with sunglasses and a white sling back. In the first frame of the album, he can be seen goofing around while posing for the camera. He penned the caption of the Instagram post with, “Tokyofied!!!"

In the next post on his Instagram, Ravi Teja shared a selfie with his children Mokshadha and Mahadhan as they visited the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan. In the picture, he can be seen in a blue tee that he paired with white pants, while his daughter can be seen in a black tank top with brown printed shorts that she paired while his son is seen in a white outfit. “Tokyo lo RTC crossroads annattu…But both are not the same," he captioned his post.

In the next picture his wife, Kalyani Teja is also seen posing for the camera. The actor wrote, “Family," in the caption of the post and added a red heart emoji.

Ravi Teja is all set to return to the big screen with Tiger Nageswara Rao which is all set to hit the cinemas on October 20. But now there are reports that the team is planning to release the film a bit early after Salaar featuring Prabhas has been postponed to December or January 2024. This will give Tiger Nageswara Rao no competition at the box office and the probability of earning good numbers is higher. Apart from Ravi, the film also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Anupam Kher in crucial roles. Tiger Nageswara Rao is reportedly a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s.