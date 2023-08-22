Actor Ravindra Jayan Turns Director For Malayalam Film Starring Kalpana's Daughter

Renowned Malayalam actor Ravindra Jayan, also known as Jayan Cherthala, has taken up a new role as a director. With his first directorial venture, Jayan is all set to introduce a new budding actress. Sreesankhya, daughter of late actress Kalpana, is going to make her acting debut with the Malayalam film.

Set against the school backdrop, the movie narrates the tale of friendship and relationship between high school students. Production for the much-awaited film, backed by Vince Productions, kicked off last Thursday in the locale of Adoor. The pooja ceremony of the film was held by Kerala Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar on August 17 at Pathanamthitta.

In the film, Kalpana’s sister actress Urvashi takes on the role of the school principal, Indulekha Teacher. On the contrary, Sreesankhya portrays the role of the football coach, Smriti. Other important cast of the film includes Indrans, Urvashi, Shammi Thilakan, Johnny Antony, Ranji Panicker, Madhupal, Arun Devasya, Balaji, Sohan Seenulal, Meera Nair, Manju Patros, Chittayam Gopakumar and Badusha.

Written by Nijeesh Sahadevan, the cinematography of the film will be handled by Jiju Sunny. The shooting of the film is underway and the other important details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.

Kalpana showcased her talent across multiple languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Throughout her extensive career, she received numerous awards and appeared alongside almost every prominent male actor. Her noteworthy accomplishments include winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for her role in Thanichalla Njan.

She was even accorded the Asianet Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2016 film Charlie. Besides this, she was also felicitated with Henko Flowers Indian Film Award and the North American Film Award. A few years back, she passed away due to a severe heart attack. Her unexpected demise left her fans, and the film industry in shock.

Meanwhile, Jayan Cherthala is best known for films including Christian Brothers and Kooman. Some of his other notable projects include Kallanum Bhagavathiyum, Ini Utharam, Uriyattu, and Kalamandalam Hyderali. The actor has a few films in the pipeline including Ram and Pattam.