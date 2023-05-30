Actor Richard Rishi's Romantic Picture With Yashika Anand Viral; Sparks Relationship Rumours

In cinema, romance rumours about celebrities aren’t uncommon. Richard Rishi, an actor and the sibling of actress Shalini, has now found himself in the middle of such speculations. Having begun his career as a child star, featuring in movies like Anjail, Richard Rishi officially made his acting debut in 2002 with the film Kadhal Virus.

Richard Rishi has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. One of his notable films is Trelapathi, directed by Mohan Jee. However, the movie sparked controversy as it was accused of misrepresenting a specific community, leading to significant debates and criticism.

The year 2004 marked a significant milestone in Richard Rishi’s career with the Malayalam film titled Koothu. However, despite his efforts and subsequent roles in various movies such as Krivalam, Yuka, Kamani, Ben Singam, Nerethir, Thanatu Yaro, and Chandola, he did not achieve substantial success. Nonetheless, Richard Rishi persevered, continuously striving to carve his niche in the world of cinema.

Richard Rishi has recently caused a stir on Instagram by sharing a picture with actress Yashika Anand. The post has quickly gained popularity as it features Yashika Anand kissing him affectionately. The image has been widely shared and is generating significant attention.

Following the published picture where a woman was captured kissing Richard Rishi against a backdrop of sunlight, internet users were quick to inquire about her identity. Richard Rishi promptly responded to this question by sharing another photograph a few hours later. The image unveiled his companionship with the budding actress Yashika, accompanied by the caption “After the sun kiss."

Yashika Anand, who entered the Tamil film industry with her debut in Dhruvangal Patinaaru, garnered significant popularity among fans through her roles in movies like Iruttu Chiba Muratukkuttu and Nota.

Previously, Richard Rishi was reportedly in a relationship with Satyalakshmi Kannadasan, the granddaughter of Kannadasan and a dentist who has produced a few films. The couple had plans to marry and even got engaged, but their relationship ended. Following this, Richard Rishi took a hiatus from acting in films. However, he has now gained attention on social media for his newfound love for an actress who happens to be 22 years younger than him.