Actor Sahil Khan Accused of Extortion and Threatening To Kill; FIR Filed

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has landed in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against Khan for allegedly threatening to kill and upload defamatory posts on social media against a woman. The actor has been booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. He has also been accused of extortion. More details about the case are awaited.

Other Cases In Which Sahil Khan Was Involved

This is not the first time that Sahil Khan has landed in legal trouble. In September 2021, he was booked for harassing and instigating model and fitness trainer Manoj Patil to attempt to commit suicide. Besides this, Khan was also involved in a gym fight with Bollywood actress Sana Khan’s boyfriend Ismail Khan in 2014.

When Sahil Khan Filed Forgery Case In January 2023

In January this year, a couple in Mumbai was also booked for forgery and conspiracy against Sahil Khan. Back then, the former Mr India contest winner claimed that the accused couple Soniya Ahmed (30) and Karankumar Dheer (34) purchased protein supplements worth Rs 52,000 from his store in Oshiwara but defaulted on the payment. Not just this, but Khan had also alleged that the couple posted ‘photoshopped obscene’ photos of him on social media.

Sahil Khan’s Acting Career

Sahil Khan rose to fame with the 2001 movie Style. Besides Khan, the film also starred Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen, Shilpi Sharma and Rajkumar Kanojia among others. It was directed by N Chandra. Apart from Style, Sahil Khan also featured in a number of other movies including Xcuse Me (2003), Yehi Hai Zindagi (2005) and Double Cross-Ek Dhoka (2005).

