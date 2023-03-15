Actor Sameer Khakhar, Best Known for Nukkad, Dies at 71 After Multiple Organ Failure

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away in the wee hours of March 15. The actor was best known for playing the role of Khopri in the TV show Nukkad. He also starred in movies such as Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and Sidharth Malhotra’s Hasee Toh Phasee. It is reported that the actor, who was 71 years old, died of multiple organ failure. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 15, in Mumbai’s Borivali area.

Speaking with ETimes, Sameer’s cousin Ganesh Khakhar said, “He was suffering from respiratory issues, then he went to sleep and went unconscious. We called the doctor and he suggested that we admit him to the hospital. His heart was not working properly and had urinatory issues too. He was kept on ventilator, gradually he collapsed at 4:30 am this morning." He was taken to M M Hospital, in Borivali, where he passed away. He is survived by his wife.

PTI reported that the last rites will take place at 10.30 am at a crematorium in Borivali. Some of Sameer’s best works include Shrimaan Shrimati and Nukkad. He made a mark in numerous films as well such as Parinda, Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho, Hasee Toh Phasee led by Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men and Vikas Bahl’s web-series Sunflower.

It is reported that Sameer had moved back from the US after a break and was looking for work. Speaking with ETimes, he said, “Everybody is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work I mean approaching and applying for a job. In the case of actors, it is a daily exercise with every film or show. But I am a bad salesman."

“I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet,” Khakhar said.

