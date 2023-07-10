Actor Santosh Juvekar Reacts To Kushal Badrike’s Post Comparing Cotton Candy With Relationships

Marathi actors Santosh Juvekar and Kushal Badrike have garnered unparalleled love in the films with their vast array of work. Both actors are currently all over the news due to their film Ravrambha which was released on May 26. They dominated the headlines due to a post shared by Kushal on Instagram as well.

Kushal wrote a comparative analysis of cotton candy and its relationships. The Ravrambha actor took a stroll down memory lane and remembered that he used to blow cotton candy in childhood. It would fly away in the air after some time and despite the umpteen attempts, he could not manage to catch it, the actor added.

Kushal wrote that he was unable to do anything and kept staring at the cotton candy until it disappeared. The Marathi actor wrote that some relationships are similar to cotton candy. He is unable to do anything to save them and just watches them helplessly move away from him, he added.

Santosh commented that Kushal will reach the position of Shah Rukh Khan on the professional front soon. He advised Kushal to concentrate on acting and hilariously remarked that his long hair will make things problematic for him to see. Alongside the post, Kushal also attached a photograph of him in a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Santosh and Kushal have cemented their position in the entertainment industry and viewers are eagerly looking forward to watching their projects on the big screen. Ravrambha, their film hit the right notes with the audience and emerged as a success at the box office. It revolves around Raav (Om Bhutkar), a valiant soldier who also serves as a personal bodyguard for Maratha Army Commander in Chief Prataprao Gujar. Raav saves her childhood love Rambha (Monalisa Bagal) when she is kidnapped.

Santosh and Kushal also floored the audience with their acting prowess in another film titled Khel Mandala which was released on October 17, 2011. They played the roles of Bhushan and Munna in this film which received critical acclaim. Directed by Viju Mane, Khel Mandala revolved around the relationship between the puppeteer father and his daughter.