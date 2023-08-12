Actor Sathyaraj's Mother Passes Away; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kamal Haasan Offer Condolences

Veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj is known for being one of the finest on-screen villains. He has created his own niche in the industry. Sathyaraj is known for his prominent performances in films like Baahubali, Chennai Express, Nadigan, Love Today and Radhe Shyam. On August 11, around 4 pm, his mother Nathambal Kalingarayar passed away in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) at the age of 94. According to reports, he was shooting in Hyderabad at that time. As soon as he got this news, he rushed to Coimbatore to her residence. Sathyaraj has two sisters, Kalpana Manradiar and Rupa Senadhipathi. He is receiving prayers and condolences from members of the film fraternities.

Actor Kamal Haasan shared with a portal, “I was deeply saddened by the news of her sudden demise, and I shared my condolences with Sathyaraj’s family”. Directors Seenu Ramasamy and Udhayanidhi Stalin took to social media to share their condolences with the family and close friends. Actor Kayal Devaraj posted on social media about Nathambal’s sudden demise.

Sathyaraj started his acting career with the film Kodugal IIIaatha Kolangal and eventually forged his path to success. He was one of the first villains to be starred opposite a superstar protagonist and yet managed to shine on the big screens. He was later seen playing the role of a hero in films like Saavi and Iravu Pookkal. Sathyaraj’s upcoming projects include Zebra, Otta, Khaki, Rowdy Baby, Valli Mayil, Weapon, and Lady Superstar 75.

Recently, Sathyaraj’s upcoming film Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter first look was shared, in which he plays the character of a British officer. The film’s poster portrays a fierce look, where he is seen in an officer’s uniform and a pair of sunglasses. The film is produced under the banner of Sri Green Productions and Dream Studios. The audience is eagerly waiting for its release. It will mark Sathyaraj’s 250th film.