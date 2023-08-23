Actor Shiva Rajkumar Visits Sets Of Martin, Conveys Best Wishes

The shooting of the highly anticipated film Martin is in full swing. Recently, hat-trick hero Shiva Rajkumar visited the sets of the film. Director A.P. Arjun and the lead actor, action prince Dhruva Sarja, extended a warm welcome to Shiva Rajkumar. The photos from his visit are now garnering a lot of traction on social media.

Martin revolves around a man’s exploration of self, love, and an intense battle for his homeland. In Martin, Dhruva Sarja embodies the character Anna Martin, engaging in high-octane sequences that aim to stand up to Hollywood’s action scenes. The movie is produced by Uday K Mehta under the banner of Vasavi Enterprises.

The other cast of the film includes Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Achyuth Kumar, Nikitin Dheer, Anveshi Jain, Nawab Shah, and Malavika Avinash, among others. With music composed by Ravi Basrur, the cinematography is handled by Satya Hegde.

Martin is slated to release in Kannada, along with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Reports suggest that the climax scene of the movie that was performed was worth Rs 10 crore. This substantial allocation was employed to create striking visuals showcasing luxury cars, trucks, and a visually captivating motorcycle chase sequence, as showcased in the teaser.

In the teaser, Dhruva Sarja’s portrayal of high-energy action scenes has sparked enthusiasm among his fans. His role as Anna Martin portrays a man on a valiant mission to protect his homeland while navigating his own identity and matters of the heart. A line from the teaser, “It’s not a joke who is Martin," has gained notable attention.

Shiva Rajkumar was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer. Speaking about his upcoming releases, the actor is going to star in films like Captain Miller, Shivappa, Satyamangala, Nee Siguvaregu, Kabzaa 2, SRK, Karnataka Damanaka and an untitled project with director Ravi Arasu to name a few.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja is gearing up to captivate viewers once again with the film KD–The Devil. This pan-India film delves into the gang wars of Bengaluru during the 1970s, setting the stage for yet another display of the actor’s versatility.