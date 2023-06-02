Actor Soori Visits Fan’s Ill Mother, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts

Tamil actor Soori recently visited a fan’s home to meet his ill mother in Madurai. A video of Soori travelling in an autorickshaw to reach the place has gone viral. Despite his stardom, the actor has not forgotten his roots. His down-to-earth and humble gesture has won the hearts of the masses. Soori enjoys a massive fan following and the fact that he makes sure not to disappoint them is quite clear from his recent act of kindness.

According to Galatta, the name of Soori’s, fan is Mahatheeran. Upon hearing the news that a fan’s mother was suffering from poor health, Soori was quick to visit them. Mahatheeran and his mother live in Madurai’s Packiyanathapuram area. After meeting the fan’s mother, Soori asked about her health and treatment, urging her to take care.

Interacting with the reporters present there, Soori heaped praise on her fans, attributing them for his success. “They (fans) like me a lot. I have nothing. I’m proud to have come to see my fan’s mother like my mother,” he said. After the meeting Mahatheeran and his entire family clicked pictures with Soori, thanking him for his visit. The actor left in the same autorickshaw later on.

Soori was last seen in the film Viduthalai Part 1. The actor was well-appreciated by the audience for his powerful performance in the Vetrimaaran directorial. The Tamil-language crime thriller revolved around a police officer trying to catch a separatist group. Viduthalai Part 1 also starred Vijay Sethupati in the role of a villain alongside Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj. After the massive success of Vidhuthalai, Soori has now buckled himself up for the film’s sequel, Viduthalai: Part 2.

The much-awaited sequel has wrapped up its shooting schedule. According to reports, Viduthalai Part: 2 is expected to hit the big screens this year in September. Vijay Sethupati will once again reprise his role as an antagonist. The film will also have plenty of action sequences. Apart from Viduthalai Part 2, Soori has also been roped in for a special appearance in the upcoming action drama Vaadivaasal, starring Suriya in the lead and directed by Vetrimaaran.