Actor Sudigali Sudheer's Comments On Rashmi Gautam Viral, Spark Relationship Speculations

The long-lasting bond between actors Sudigali Sudheer and Rashmi Gautam is not unknown to the Telugu television audience. The two have been believed to be in a relationship for almost 9 years now, a journey that started on the sets of the show Jabardasth where both of them performed skits revolving around love and romance. In numerous skits, Sudheer and Rashmi subtly revealed their indirect love for one another, further fuelling the romance rumours between them.

In the midst of these circumstances, Rashmi and Sudhir have addressed these rumours numerous times. They claimed that their relationship was one of friendship and that they were acting romantic on camera to amuse the viewers. The on-camera pair had not been seen together for quite some time now. While Sudigali Sudheer is basking in the success of his film Gaalodu, Rashmi has also focused her attention on cinema for now.

After a very long hiatus, Sudheer-Rashmi appeared as a couple on a TV show. This beautiful couple danced together to the song Jaane Jaana, which is currently trending on YouTube and entertained the audience. After this, Sudhir made interesting comments about his relationship with Rashmi.

She called Rashmi a very soft and sensitive person along with being hard-working. He also credited a large portion of his success to Rashmi. Sudheer added that Rashmi’s act in the skits they did together always complimented his own and her contribution was thus a major factor in the advancement of his career.

Rashmi burst into tears as Sudheer said, “I miss you," at the end of the whirlwind. This video has gone viral on social media. With these words, the Rashmi-Sudheer on-camera love track has once again come into the discussion.

And yet, it is still left to speculations as to whether they are just a reel-life couple or a real-life couple. A wedding teaser starring Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer earlier went viral but it was later revealed to be part of the TV show.