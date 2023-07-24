Actor Suman Babu-starrer Giddalur Police Station's 1st Look To Be Out On This Date

Telugu actor Suman Babu will play the role of a police officer in his upcoming film, titled Giddalur Police Station. As per reports, the shooting of this film is in progress. The first glimpse of Giddalur Police Station will be revealed on August 15. Suman Babu has directed this film as well.

As per a tweet by a journalist, the title and first look of Giddalur Police Station was to be unveiled on July 23. Only the title has been revealed till now and the makers have not offered any clarification behind this. In the character reveal poster, Suman Babu, can be seen wearing the uniform of a police officer.

Giddalur Police Station’s cast includes actors like Raghu Babu, Ajay Ghosh, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi, Naga Mahesh and Naveena Reddy. Geetha Singh, Ram, Abdul, Raghava Sharma and others have also acted in this film. Pramod Puligilla composed the music and Chinna will take care of the background music. Venkata Prabhu is responsible for the Giddalur Police Station’s editing. Ganesh has handled the cinematography. Murali Ramesh has penned the story and lyrics while Sri Suman VenkaTadri Productions has produced the film.

As per reports, the shooting of Giddalur Police Station is underway at a brisk pace at Hyderabad, Karnataka, Anantapur and other places. Reportedly, the film will be released in December and the makers have not officially announced the exact release date.

Apart from Giddalur Police Station, Suman Babu has been occupied with other films as well. He is also acting in the yet-to-be-titled film Production No 2. Producer Suresh Kondeti tweeted some of the pictures from the film sets on May 22.

The pictures show that Suman Babu is paired opposite two heroines which probably means that the film can be a romantic comedy. Kondeti has not shared any further details about Production No 2.