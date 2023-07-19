Actor Suriya, Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Asks Paps To Not Click Photos of His Son

Suriya is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. He has had an illustrious career and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. Recently, there have been rumours that the actor has shifted to Mumbai after he bought a 70-crore property in the city. There have been speculations that he has shifted from Chennai to Mumbai with his family for his son’s education and his wife, Jyothika, and his career. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the news, amidst all these, Suriya was spotted at the airport along with his son, Dev.

Suriya With Son at The Mumbai Airport

Suriya arrived at Mumbai International Airport with his son, Dev. As the paparazzi gathered around him, he asked the paps not to photograph his son, who was standing beside the car. The actor said, “Do not click my son with me, please". The paparazzi acknowledged his request and did not photograph the actor’s son. The paparazzi responded by saying, “ok, ok, you kindly come sir".

He was spotted in a casual airport look with a white t-shirt, blue track pants, and a blue jacket. The actor completed his look with travel essentials like comfy shoes, sunglasses, and a mini backpack.

Suriya at The Agaram Foundation Event

Suriya was also spotted attending the prestigious 44th award ceremony that was organized by the Agaram Foundation and Sivakumar Education and Charitable Trust. He attended the event along with his father, Sivakumar, and brother, Karthi. During the felicitation event, he talked about the changes in the criteria for felicitation for underprivileged children. Both of these organizations have been working for years to provide quality education to children across Tamil Nadu.

Suriya’s Forthcoming Projects

Suriya will be seen in the upcoming fantasy adventure film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, with Disha Patani as the female lead. According to reports, he is going through a massive physical transformation for his dual role in the film. It was also found that the film will be released in 10 languages in India. Apart from that, he also has Sudha Kongara’s #Suriya43 and collaboration with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.