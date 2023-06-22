Actor Varun Sandesh Injured On The Sets Of Constable

Varun Sandesh,a well-known young hero of Tollywood, recently made headlines due to an unfortunate incident that occurred on the sets of his upcoming film. After a significant hiatus from the silver screen, Varun Sandesh is gearing up for a comeback in the movie The Constable, directed by Aryan Subhan. During the shooting of a high-action fight sequence, an accident took place, resulting in a severe leg injury for Varun.

While filming a crucial action sequence for The Constable, Varun Sandesh encountered an unexpected incident that caused a notable injury to his leg. Immediate medical assistance was sought, and a team of doctors promptly arrived to attend to the actor’s injury. The medical experts assessed the situation and applied a bandage to Varun Sandesh’s injured leg.

Unfortunately, the injury turned out to be significant, requiring a considerable recovery period. Medical professionals recommended a rest period of approximately three weeks to ensure proper healing and minimize the risk of further complications. As a result, the filming of The Constable, a movie centered around a constable’s life and produced by Balagam Jagadish, had to be temporarily halted.

Currently, the ongoing second schedule of The Constable is underway, with approximately 40% of the filming already completed. However, the remaining portions of the movie will resume only after Varun Sandesh has fully recuperated, prioritizing both his health and the overall success of the project.

After gaining fame in Tollywood through his debut film Happy Days, Varun Sandesh ventured into several subsequent movie projects. Despite his continuous efforts, he faced challenges in establishing a solid position in the industry.

Varun Sandesh fell in love with his co-star Vithika, and the couple eventually tied the knot. Their relationship garnered significant attention, particularly when they appeared together as a couple on the reality show Bigg Boss.

In recent years, Varun Sandesh’s career trajectory has faced obstacles, leading him to participate in a dance show as part of a team.