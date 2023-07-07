Actor Vijay Deverakonda Launches His Broadcast Channel On Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has launched a new Instagram channel called ‘The Deverakonda Broadcast’. This channel allows him to connect with his fans and followers more closely by sharing exclusive content about his upcoming movies. Broadcast Channels is a new feature on Instagram that enables public figures and creators to engage with their most dedicated fans through text, photos, videos, voice notes, and polls for fan feedback. It is gradually being made available to users across India. Vijay Deverakonda expressed his excitement about the launch of his Broadcast Channel on Instagram, stating, “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of my Broadcast Channel on Instagram today. It’s an opportunity for me to get even closer to my fans and share more pictures, voice notes, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from my movies. I look forward to seeing all of you there!"

Fans can access the link to Vijay’s broadcast channel through various means, such as his story sticker, the pinned link on his profile, or receiving a one-time notification as an existing follower when he started the channel. To join Vijay Deverakonda’s broadcast channel on Instagram, tap on “Join broadcast channel." If you are not already following the actor, you will be prompted to do so. Once you’ve joined the channel, it will appear in your Instagram inbox alongside other message threads.

As a follower, you can react to the content and participate in polls, but you won’t be able to send direct messages. You have the option to share a link to Vijay’s broadcast channel with your friends, allowing them to follow and join as well.

Vijay is currently shooting the climax for his upcoming film Kushi, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The filming is taking place in and around Rajahmundry and Draksharamam (both located in Andhra Pradesh). This schedule of the shoot will mark the end of the film’s production. The first song of the film titled ‘Na Roja Nuvve’, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, has gained significant popularity. The Telugu version of the song alone has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube. The film is scheduled for release on September 1.