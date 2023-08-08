Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana's Funeral Likely On Wednesday

The unexpected demise of Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, was a shocking event. She tragically passed away at the age of 42 due to a heart attack during her vacation in Bangkok. Her body is anticipated to arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Following the news of her death, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his sincere condolences. In a Kannada tweet, he wrote, “The sudden demise of Spandana, the wife of renowned Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra, has deeply saddened me. I offer my prayers for her soul and extend my sympathies to the grieving families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram."

Spandana’s body is scheduled to reach Bengaluru tonight. Her postmortem was carried out in Bangkok yesterday and the flight carrying her mortal remains reportedly took off from Bangkok at 8:00 am today.

The funeral is set for tomorrow afternoon, and there are plans for public viewing, as per reports. The specific venue for the funeral is yet to be determined, pending a joint decision by both Spandana’s and Vijay Raghavendra’s families.

There are indications that the last rituals could be held at the Malleswaram playground, but the family has not officially confirmed the funeral arrangements. The family members have chosen not to share any public statements regarding Spandana’s funeral.

Currently, there are reports indicating that the funeral might be held at BK Shivaram’s farmhouse. The news of Spandana’s unexpected passing has left everyone in shock. She was a strong source of support for her husband, Vijay Raghavendra, who has openly acknowledged his family’s unwavering assistance.

Just two months ago, Vijay gave a speech honouring Spandana’s support during challenging moments. Undoubtedly, this is an extremely challenging time for both Vijay and their entire family. The couple exchanged vows 16 years ago on August 26, 2007, and they are parents to a son named Shaurya.

The sudden demise of Spandana deeply impacted both the film industry and her fans. Following the confirmation of her untimely death, there was an outpouring of condolence messages, with many expressing shock and sadness over this tragic event.