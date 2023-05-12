Actor Vikramjeet Virk's Gripping Action Drama 'Nidarr' Is Finally In Theatres Now

With a career spanning across multiple film industries, including South Indian movies, Punjabi films, and Bollywood, Vikramjeet Virk has established himself as a versatile and accomplished actor. Now, Vikramjeet Virk returns to the big screen with his latest theatrical release, ‘Nidarr.’ that hit the cinema halls on 12th May 2023.

The story has been directed by Mandeep Chaahal and penned by Marukh Mirza Beig. The dialogues are written by Surmeet Maavi and the film is produced by Mukesh Rishi under the banner of Geri Route Films. Fans are super excited to watch this action drama which will be setting new benchmarks in the Punjabi industry.

Coming to the credits, apart from Vikramjeet Virk, Nidarr also stars Raghav and Kulnoor, Mukesh Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Shivendra Mahal, Mahabir Bhullar and Vindu Dara Singh, Mintoo Kapa, Satwant Kaur, Malkeet Rauni, Deep Mandeep, Rose J Kaur, Param, Raajan Modi, Simmerpal Singh and Arsh Sohal in the pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vikramjeet Virk was most recently seen in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent. The actor who played Deva in the film had earlier shared,

“I have played many other characters as Anti Hero but ‘Agent’ has given me an opportunity of playing ‘Deva’s character which is extremely violent and doesn’t talk much but his Gun speaks before he does."

‘Agent’ was directed by Surender Reddy. The film, which starred Dino Morea, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, and Mammootty was released in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. As per the synopsis of the film, “A spy with a mysterious past goes on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization."

Meanwhile, Virk was previously seen in ‘Drive’ with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and in many other Bollywood , Pollywood and Tollywood movies.