Actor Vishnu Vishal Launches Charitable Forum On His 39th Birthday

Actor Vishnu Vishal celebrated his 39th birthday on July 17 and started a charity forum on the special occasion. In a statement, the actor said that he has always enjoyed the privilege of brotherly love beyond boundaries and regions.

“My fans have been like brothers & sisters and have celebrated my birthday and movie releases through philanthropic activities for the welfare of the people. We launched the Vishnu Vishal Social Welfare Association on my birthday to ensure proper accreditation for these activities. Thiru. Seetharam will be the president and Thiru K.V. Durai will be the association’s secretary," the actor said.

“Henceforth, all social welfare activities performed by my fans will be organised and achieved through this association. (Vishnu Vishal Social Welfare Association Contact: +91 7305111636 - 044 35012698)."

Its time to start giving back….❤️❤️ Spread the word to the needy and the deserving 🙏@DuraiKv pic.twitter.com/nDoC4iJroE — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) July 17, 2023

Vishnu Vishal further wrote that he is from the sports field and is taking many initiatives to encourage sportspersons. He also named the people who have accomplished a lot in sports due to his financial assistance. They are N Hemamalini, who secured the Gold Medal in Javelin Throw, and J Dhivya, who won the Silver Medal in 400-metre Hurdles. He also mentioned Stalin Jose’s name who had bagged a silver medal in the Decathlon event. Vishnu wrote that his organisation is going to announce a project regarding the help of athletes. He tweeted, “It’s the time to start giving back…Spread the word to the needy and deserving." Vishnu also tagged the film producer Durai KV in his tweet.

Reacting to Vishnu’s tweet, associate director and creative producer Usha Vavveti tweeted, “Only onwards and upwards Vishh."

Only onwards and upwards Vishhh 🤩🧿— Usha Vavveti✨ (@VavvetiUsha) July 17, 2023

Film writer and director Vikranth Prabhakaran also reacted with a tweet in Tamil that loosely translates to, “Congratulations brother, I wish you success in your efforts and my sincere thanks to your fans who continue to do good deeds."

Besides helping the people via this charity forum, Vishnu has also lately dominated the headlines because of his character in Lal Salaam. Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday unveiled his look from this film.

Lal Salaam, based on cricket, is expected to hit the big screens in 2023.