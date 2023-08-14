Actor Vishwak Sen's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Guessing If He's Getting Hitched

Telugu actor-filmmaker Vishwak Sen has gained recognition since his 2017 debut with Vellipomakey. His unique approach to roles sets him apart from the typical mass hero, as seen in films like Falaknuma Das, Hit: The First Case, and Ori Devuda. With an upcoming release, Gangs of Godavari, fans eagerly await details. Recently, he intrigued followers with a cryptic post hinting at a significant change, sparking speculation about marriage. Despite the rumours, it’s revealed to be a preview of his new show on the Aha streaming service.

He recently generated interest online with a cryptic social media post. The actor thanked his followers for their steadfast support and hinted at a “significant change" in his life. He said that he is about to enter a new phase of life and then delivers the final shocker in the next line saying,’ I am starting a family. However, he did not reveal any details and left his fans speculating whether he was indeed taking the marital plunge. In his caption, he also said that further details will be revealed on August 15.

While fans have been left scratching their heads and online forums are discussing whether Vishwak is tying the knot, the truth behind the post has been revealed. The actor is soon expected to host a show on the streaming service Aha, according to a report on 123telugu.com. Actually, his message was a preview of this brand-new endeavour. Vishwak Sen was confirmed to be participating in a special show with 15 episodes by Aha in July. It will not be long before this interesting show makes its streaming platform debut. Soon, more information regarding the concept and content of the show will be released.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Gangs of Godavari is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film will be released in December this year.