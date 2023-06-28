Actor, Who Played Angad In Adipurush, Bags Role In Mammootty's Kannur Squad: Reports

The Om Raut-directed Adipurush is on its way to becoming a commercial failure with its box office run about to end without breaking even. The film has been lashed by all quarters and both Om Raut’s direction and Manoj Muntashir’s writing have been criticised.

For the lead actor Prabhas, it is a continuation of his streak of failures after the Baahubali films. However, if there is someone who has benefited from Adipurush, it is actor Manohar Pandey, who played the role of Bali Putra Angad in the film. Angad was a member of the Vanara sena and was famous for making a throne out of his tail at Ravana’s court and sitting on it.

Apparently, Manohar Pandey’s performance in Adipurush has not gone unnoticed. According to an ETimes report, Manohar has been roped in for a big-budget Malayalam film on the basis of his performance in Adipurush. Manohar will reportedly appear in the highly awaited Kannur Squad starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and directed by cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, who turns director with this project.

According to a source cited by the news outlet, Shabareesh Varma and Ronnie Raj are also portraying significant roles in the movie in addition to Mammootty. Kannur Squad is bracketed into the thriller category. Manohar also stated that he was thrilled about the movie because he had the chance to collaborate with so many notable Malayalam actors. Kannur Squad is intended to be made as a pan-India film and is produced by Mammootty’s own Mammootty Kampany. Mammootty himself will next be seen with Jyotika in Kaathal: The Core. He has also finished filming for Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

Coming back to Adipurush, the film has collected about Rs 277 crore in India, which is a far call from its Rs 600 crore budget. Adipurush’s Hindi version is likely to complete its box office run with a collection of around Rs 150 crore.