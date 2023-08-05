Actor Who Played Young Poo In Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Is Engaged! Check Out Photos

It has been 22 years since Kareena Kapoor gave the world the iconic character of Poo aka Pooja Sharma in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Movies have come and gone but that character continues to be one of Kareena’s most loved performances and often, social media users recreate scenes featuring the on-screen diva. The young actor, who played young Poo in the film, Malvika Raaj, also also amassed a huge fan following too, over the years. She made her adult debut in the action film Squad alongside Rinzin Denzongpa. The actress recently announced her engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga. The picturesque proposal took place in Cappadocia, Turkey, surrounded by hot air balloons.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Here we are, we’ve just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin’ strong. Right here in the place where we belong. I’ve been waiting for you. I love you.”

In the pictures, Malvika looks stunning in a white gown, and Pranav looks dapper in a white suit in their engagement pictures. One photo captures Pranav kissing Malvika’s forehead, while another shows him proposing on one knee in front of a makeshift wall with ‘Marry Me’ written on it. Another heartwarming picture shows Pranav holding Malvika in his arms.

Malvika’s fans and friends sent congratulatory messages on her engagement. Bhagyashree, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shirley Setia, Sooraj Pancholi, Parth Samthaan, and Pooja Batra were among those who sent their heartfelt wishes.

She shared in a 2021 interview with Hindustan Times, “Acting would have really distracted me in my schooling days. I didn’t want to be one of those child actors who drops out of school. If I was a brilliant student, then probably my parents would have allowed me to act."