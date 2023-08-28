Actor Yash Celebrates Varalakshmi Puja With His Wife Radhika Pandit And Kids

KGF star Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit and their adorable children, Ayra and Yatharv, form a delightful and content family. They recently observed Varamahalakshmi Puja at their residence, joyfully posting pictures from the customary occasion on their social media accounts.

Yash and Radhika Pandit posted images from the puja on their Instagram profiles. The pictures show the couple seated in their flower-adorned living room, accompanied by a statue of Goddess Lakshmi. All four family members, Radhika, Yash, Ayra, and Yatharv, are elegantly dressed in traditional outfits.

Radhika and Yash captioned, “Hope you all had a radiant and blessed Varamahalakshmi, and the divine festival showered everyone’s lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity

For those who might not be familiar, Varamahalakshmi Puja is a Hindu celebration devoted to Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises wealth and abundance. Primarily observed by women and girls, they seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi for affluence, prosperity, and favourable circumstances during this festival.

Yash has chosen not to reveal details about his upcoming ventures, but he did offer insights into the thorough groundwork for the movie. The actor has assured that he will disclose all the specifics in the coming days. Other than a recent post by KVN Production House, there haven’t been any recent updates regarding the film. The post’s caption hints at an imminent significant update.

During a recent event in Malaysia, Yash provided some details about his upcoming project tentatively known as Yash19. The acclaimed actor of KGF expressed, “I’m putting in a lot of effort into something. While it might not be an enormous venture, it will undoubtedly be a quality film and a valuable creation. I’ll be unveiling more information shortly, so please bear with me and have faith. You can definitely anticipate a fantastic and impactful movie."

Amidst a swirl of speculations about Yash19, recent sources have hinted at a potential partnership between Yash and the National award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a “gangster film." Undoubtedly, these reports have ignited enthusiasm and anticipation among fans and audiences alike.