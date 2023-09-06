Actors Prashanth and Prabhu Deva To Essay Key Roles In Thalapathy 68?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his next film Leo, but the work on his 68 venture, which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu, is also underway. The makers are finalising the film’s cast. There are no confirmed reports yet, but the gossip mill is rife with reports that Priyanka Mohan may play the lead actress. Reportedly, actors Prashanth and Prabhu Deva have been approached to play key roles in the movie as well. According to reports, Thalapathy 68 will also feature Sneha and Simran in important roles. The makers will soon confirm the cast of the movie. Another latest rumour regarding Thalapathy68 is that the makers want to rope in Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. There have been multiple speculations that he might feature in this film. If the reports are true, then this pan-India movie will definitely be a delightful treat for audiences and fans across the country. It would also mark Aamir Khan’s big debut in the Tamil movie industry.

It is believed that Thalapathy 68 will see Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, and they will be pitted against each other. Recently, Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay were seen in Los Angeles for the pre-production work of the movie. There are also reports that the makers will be using 3D VFX to create Thalapathy Vijay’s look in the movie.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 19. The movie also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Director Anurag Kashyap will play a cameo in the movie.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s action drama Varisu, which was released on January 11, 2023. It had an interesting cast ensemble featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Nandini Rai, Samyuktha Shanmughana, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and many others in prominent roles.